D. Boral Capital Cuts Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Price Target to $23.00

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by D. Boral Capital from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VERI. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Veritone in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Veritone from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. D Boral Capital upgraded Veritone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,460 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth approximately $657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

