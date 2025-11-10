Joseph Group Capital Management Acquires 1,907 Shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF $PJP

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 132,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000.

PJP opened at $96.90 on Monday. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $277.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

