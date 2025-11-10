Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Acquired by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 927,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 8.2% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,240.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,556,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,102,000 after buying an additional 16,247,258 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,220,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,861,000 after buying an additional 5,986,682 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,669,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,720 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,606,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,401,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,029,000 after buying an additional 835,548 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.82 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

