The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,800,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,791,914,000 after acquiring an additional 164,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,405,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,288,000 after purchasing an additional 89,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 613.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after buying an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after buying an additional 497,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $202.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

