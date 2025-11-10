ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 8,755 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,513,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $172,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $201,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. The trade was a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 2.0%

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $137.28 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $140.72. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.