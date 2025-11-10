ProShare Advisors LLC Has $163.94 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,696 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $163,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group raised its position in A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 15,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.85%.The company had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.