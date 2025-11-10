Realty Income Corporation $O Holdings Trimmed by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375,439 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $167,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Realty Income by 9.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 262,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Up 0.9%

O opened at $56.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.87. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 299.07%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.