PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $67.61 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

