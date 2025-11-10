Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Stock Holdings Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $209.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $202.96 and a 12-month high of $226.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.24.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

