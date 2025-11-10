TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

TFC Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $188.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.43 and its 200 day moving average is $163.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock worth $610,228,687. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

