Future Fund LLC Purchases 260 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $207.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.41 and a 52-week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

