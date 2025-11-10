iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $199.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $211.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.04.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

