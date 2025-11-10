Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $13 Million Stock Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%
NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
