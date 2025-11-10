Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $13 Million Stock Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.22% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1558 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.