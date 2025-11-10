Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after purchasing an additional 842,088 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,668,134,000 after buying an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group set a $415.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

