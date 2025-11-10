Macquarie Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $2.80 (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 16th.
Macquarie Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.
About Macquarie Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.