Macquarie Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $2.80 (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 16th.

Macquarie Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.