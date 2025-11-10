Macquarie Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $2.80 (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 136.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

