Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSE is Retirement Solution LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Retirement Solution LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 2.6% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC owned approximately 2.41% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1,844.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 312,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,535,000 after buying an additional 296,718 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Aspen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSE stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

