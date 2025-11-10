Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th.

Employers has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Employers has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Employers to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $38.36 on Monday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $862.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.71). Employers had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Employers will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Employers news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 5,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $203,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,314.70. This represents a 44.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Employers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Employers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Employers by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Employers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

(Get Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

