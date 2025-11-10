Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ECVT. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ecovyst Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $958.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.74 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. Ecovyst has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ecovyst by 1,769.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Ecovyst by 60.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

