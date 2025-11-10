Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 298,148.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,488,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter valued at $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equinix by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,871,000 after purchasing an additional 291,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,523,576,000 after buying an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Zacks Research upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,570.19. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total value of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 579 shares of company stock worth $454,188 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

Equinix stock opened at $824.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a PE ratio of 75.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $818.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

