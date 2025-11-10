Piper Sandler Cuts Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target to $9.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on LUCK. Zacks Research raised Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.82 million for the quarter. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In related news, President Lev Ekster acquired 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $25,024.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president directly owned 71,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,282. This trade represents a 3.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 5,179 shares of company stock worth $51,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

