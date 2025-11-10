HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.74% from the stock’s previous close.

BNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on BioNTech from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.61. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $81.20 and a 1 year high of $129.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.46 and a beta of 1.54.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $93,421,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,195,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,859,000 after buying an additional 581,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 643.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after buying an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BioNTech by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,045,000 after acquiring an additional 410,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BioNTech by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after acquiring an additional 390,360 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

