Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.99 Per Share

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.987 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 7.0% increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.
Cogeco Communications Price Performance
CCA stock opened at C$64.98 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$59.10 and a 1 year high of C$75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
