Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.19. 126,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,313. Super League Enterprise has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12.

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Super League Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 1,169.11% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. On average, analysts expect that Super League Enterprise will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs.

