Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 120,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,454,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $29.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.