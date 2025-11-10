Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $139.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Barclays initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,125,042 shares of company stock worth $142,789,956 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.