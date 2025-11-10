Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.99 Million Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Allstate by 315.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $230.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

ALL stock opened at $202.29 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.23.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

