Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $63.6850, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 5.7%
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1049 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile
The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.
