Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $63.6850, with a volume of 89121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 5.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1049 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1,823.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Featured Stories

