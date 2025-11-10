Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.6810, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 138,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

