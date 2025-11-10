Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.66 and last traded at $86.6810, with a volume of 1709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.10.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6%
The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
