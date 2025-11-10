BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Head to Head Survey

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

TeraWulf has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its stock price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of TeraWulf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 1 2 11 1 2.80 BTCS 2 0 1 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TeraWulf and BTCS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TeraWulf presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.73%. BTCS has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.93%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -91.42% -54.98% -17.50% BTCS -268.37% -51.90% -40.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TeraWulf and BTCS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $144.09 million 39.47 -$72.42 million ($0.35) -39.83 BTCS $4.07 million 37.07 -$1.27 million ($1.14) -2.75

BTCS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BTCS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TeraWulf beats BTCS on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

