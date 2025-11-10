Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Robbins Farley raised its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total value of $9,213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $279.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.66 and a 12-month high of $291.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

