Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.66 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.40 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Genmab A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

