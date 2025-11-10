Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR $LOMA Shares Purchased by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,456,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,964 shares during the period. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 4.1% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,936,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75,760 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,525,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 138,063 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at $4,161,000. Systrade AG raised its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 1,714.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systrade AG now owns 217,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 205,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 153,503 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $10.82 on Monday. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.67%.The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

LOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings raised Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

