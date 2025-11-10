Retirement Solution LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Retirement Solution LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolfstich Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% in the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,005,000. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,658,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,280,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,470,000 after buying an additional 1,104,861 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,415,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

