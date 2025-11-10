Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 532,954 PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE $PBFR

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE (NYSEARCA:PBFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,000. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE comprises 0.6% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vise Technologies Inc. owned 0.27% of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE by 6.6% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE by 3,717.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 289,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 281,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE in the 2nd quarter worth $15,855,000.

PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBFR opened at $28.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

PGIM US LARGE-CAP BUFFER 12 ETF – JUNE Profile

The PGIM Laddered S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETF (PBFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 20 ETFs. PBFR was launched on Jun 11, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

