381,715 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 381,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,899,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Vise Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,878 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after buying an additional 456,465 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,764,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,926,000 after buying an additional 688,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,742,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,294,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.37. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1087 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.