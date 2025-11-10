S Squared Technology LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. $THRY

S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the quarter. Thryv accounts for about 2.3% of S Squared Technology LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. S Squared Technology LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Thryv by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thryv by 0.3% during the first quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair downgraded Thryv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Thryv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $6.26 on Monday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $20.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $201.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.81 million. Thryv had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) EPS. Thryv has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

