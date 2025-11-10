Tillman Hartley LLC Acquires 3,226 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $94.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.45.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

