Valence8 US LP Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Valence8 US LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for 2.0% of Valence8 US LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,770.7% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 1,723,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,573,000 after buying an additional 1,698,238 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,597,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after acquiring an additional 612,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,775,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,812,000 after acquiring an additional 513,125 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,279,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,437,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWU opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

