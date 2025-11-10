1,560 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Acquired by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $1,173,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 916,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $129.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

