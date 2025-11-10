Future Fund LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR $HLN

Future Fund LLC grew its stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the quarter. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Haleon by 234.1% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Haleon by 267.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLN opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

