ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 392,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $200,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $539.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $298.00 and a fifty-two week high of $555.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.78. The company has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.62, a PEG ratio of 126.85 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.