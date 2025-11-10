Cypress Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $609.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $601.34 and a 200 day moving average of $560.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

