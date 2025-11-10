BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,479,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,659,627,000 after purchasing an additional 230,382 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,029,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,426,316,000 after buying an additional 168,197 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,925,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,774,000 after acquiring an additional 115,463 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,879,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,816,000 after purchasing an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total value of $9,809,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,420 shares of company stock worth $19,980,884. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $572.72 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.80. The company has a market cap of $215.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

