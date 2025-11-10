PFG Advisors Boosts Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 764.7% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 633.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 120.9% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $287.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.54. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.79.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

