Future Fund LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after purchasing an additional 793,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $609.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.76. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

