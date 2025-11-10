Analysts Offer Predictions for Airbnb FY2026 Earnings

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 22.03%.Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.44.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $120.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.87. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $163.93.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,754,100. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $75,282.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 196,006 shares in the company, valued at $24,592,872.82. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,446,760 shares of company stock worth $179,726,429. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

