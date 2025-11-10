Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $65.53 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40,225 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Agilent Technologies worth $65,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 141.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 935,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548,344 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 681.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 522,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after purchasing an additional 455,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,143,000 after purchasing an additional 447,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

