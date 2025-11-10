IP Group (LON:IPO) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62.50 and last traded at GBX 62.17, with a volume of 2540590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 price objective on shares of IP Group in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 100.

Get IP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IP Group

IP Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.02. The company has a market cap of £551.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.36.

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IP Group had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 106.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that IP Group Plc will post 19.6245031 EPS for the current year.

About IP Group

(Get Free Report)

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.