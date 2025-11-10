Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $453,000. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 61,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $166.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The stock has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

