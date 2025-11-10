Future Fund LLC Makes New Investment in National Grid Transco, PLC $NGG

Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,133,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,592,000 after buying an additional 1,041,918 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid Transco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,012,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,064,000 after buying an additional 94,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in National Grid Transco by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,880,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,375,000 after purchasing an additional 137,541 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid Transco by 29.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,059,000 after buying an additional 402,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid Transco by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,389,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,176,000 after acquiring an additional 256,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 2.0%

NGG stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. National Grid Transco, PLC has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $77.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.23.

National Grid Transco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0657 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 274.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

NGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded National Grid Transco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

